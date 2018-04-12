LETTER: Momberg deserves term

Much public comment has been reported following the sentencing of Vicki Momberg to an effective two-year jail term for crimen injuria. Many angry responses have pointed out the hypocrisy and double standards they see at play. Others argue that other "hard" crimes and misdemeanours are far more important in our often lawless country.

They are wrong, because Momberg’s punishment is all self-inflicted and has been made worse by her consistent refusal to show any remorse or offer a heartfelt apology for her actions, and recognise that they caused deep hurt to a policeman who was only trying to do his job, as well as other public servants all trying to assist her.

Instead, she has gone out of her way to drag out this unhappy episode for as long as possible. Despite the best efforts of wise counsel from many quarters, she has remained truculent, obstinate and completely tone-deaf.

In the process, she has made her own bed of thorns. Now she must lie in it. It’s hard to feel any sympathy for her.

Mark Lowe

Durban