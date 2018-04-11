LETTER: Israel killings are criminal

When I heard Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman saying that "Israel has the most moral army in the world", I though it was the sickest joke I had ever heard.

He was, of course, referring to and trying to justify [Israel’s actions amid] the uproar around the world over the killing of more than 30 unarmed Gaza Palestinian civilians and wounding more than 2,500 who were demonstrating against the Israeli occupation, as is the right of all people, in line with UN resolutions.

What really freaked me out though was his comment, seconded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to the hundreds of sharpshooters deployed by the Israeli Defence Force and shooting with high-velocity rounds (ie shooting to kill) at unarmed civilians that "these heroes deserve a medal for what they have done".

To me this is the apex of criminality.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston