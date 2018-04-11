Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bitter medicine needed

11 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Prof Ben Turok confirms in his letter the shocking reality that SA is a ticking time bomb as the most unequal country in the world, and unless we all focus in on this and address it we certainly have no good future here (Wealth gap a throwback, April 5).

Indeed, we need to address many more issues, including restitution, land, social justice, antipoor transport infrastructure, as well as monopolies in industry and institutional racism, patriarchy and other characteristics of the third colonial phase perpetrated by the Jacob Zuma ANC rainbow elite.

If the state does not administer the bitter medicine soon, all of our futures may disappear as the poor rise up against the system.

Mike Pickstone-Taylor
Franschhoek

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SIMON LINCOLN READER: Jacob Zuma’s pantomime of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Sagarmatha listing red flags
Opinion / Editorials
3.
How SAA board has kept airline flying at a low ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ramaphosa needs experts, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Iqbal Survé funds scramble exposed
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.