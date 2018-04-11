LETTER: Bitter medicine needed

Prof Ben Turok confirms in his letter the shocking reality that SA is a ticking time bomb as the most unequal country in the world, and unless we all focus in on this and address it we certainly have no good future here (Wealth gap a throwback, April 5).

Indeed, we need to address many more issues, including restitution, land, social justice, antipoor transport infrastructure, as well as monopolies in industry and institutional racism, patriarchy and other characteristics of the third colonial phase perpetrated by the Jacob Zuma ANC rainbow elite.

If the state does not administer the bitter medicine soon, all of our futures may disappear as the poor rise up against the system.

Mike Pickstone-Taylor

Franschhoek