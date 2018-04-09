LETTER: Different kind of heretic

Your article created the impression I attended Vicki Momberg’s court appearance "to support her" (Vicki Momberg back in court for appeal — supported by Dan Roodt, April 4). The so-called quotation attributed to me was in response to a sarcastic rhetorical question put to me.

I merely replied that I am "a different kind of heretic" to Momberg. I read Nietzsche and the Marquis de Sade, and fraternised with Czech and Russian dissidents in Paris in the 1980s, so I disdain the maudlin glorification of "man" and communism. Gathering one’s own information is always preferable to getting it in the mainstream media.

Slapping a three-year prison sentence on someone for pronouncing an offensive word smacks of the former USSR. I have been inundated with messages from South Africans whose relatives were murdered, with many of the murderers only receiving three-year sentences.

Momberg has a fictional predecessor in the form of Alrina Smal in Gustav Venter’s novel Die Amigdala van Alrina Smal. After an attempted rape in her home, she develops a rare phobia for all black people and has to undergo psychotherapy.

I know of at least one young lady in real life who also suffered a smash-and-grab next to Diepsloot. Afterwards she was too scared to drive on the R511 again. Fortunately, her parents could pay for psychotherapy to cure her of her phobia.

It may be that Momberg’s amygdala, a non-rational part of the brain, had been frozen in survival mode after she was attacked by black males. Seeing more black males in uniform triggered a belated response to her previous attackers. I am sure an expert psychiatric witness could shed more light on these processes.

Dr Dan Roodt

Dainfern