LETTER: Wealth gap a throwback

The World Bank recently published a report, Overcoming Poverty and Inequality in SA, that contains some extremely worrying data. One of the findings is that more than half of the population are poor, and poverty increased between 2011 and 2015. Equally concerning is that "SA is not only the most unequal country in the world but … inequality has increased since the end of apartheid in 1994".

This finding is based on an analysis of consumption expenditure, which indicates a Gini coefficient of 0.63 in 2015, "the highest in the world and an increase since 1994". The report goes further in drawing attention to inequalities of wealth, which are even worse than those based on income. Some estimate that the Gini for wealth may be as high as 0.93. In any case, if wealth inequality is compared worldwide, SA clearly beats all comers.

What the report does not do is explain why inequality is so pronounced. Is it because the majority of our people are less skilled than in other countries? Less diligent, lacking in entrepreneurial talent, or what? A possible explanation for our inequalities is offered by Nimrod Zalk, who has just completed a PhD on SA’s economy at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. He shows that this is a high-profit, low-investment economy. If that is true, it would explain the inequality because the fruits of economic activity accrue to a small number of people while the lack of investment results in low levels of economic performance, hence low employment.

The picture is further developed by the work of Prof Simon Roberts and colleagues at the University of Johannesburg. On the basis of detailed examination of 50 leading firms on the JSE, they conclude that in some industries monopolies predominate and find ways of excluding new entrants. In other words, this is a highly concentrated economy in which wealth extraction is a priority.

To anyone familiar with the history of colonialism this story resonates only too well. Can it be that despite 23 years of ANC rule and a century of modernisation before that, SA still retains strong elements of a colonial political economy? The World Bank report notes the "persistence of high wage gaps associated with skills premiums" between highly skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. There is a "missing middle" in the labour market due to a shrinkage of semiskilled employment. Again, this is typical of a colonial situation.

This is not the place to discuss what needs to be done about this outrageous situation. Except to say that we desperately need to open up the economy to new entrants, that state-owned enterprises need to begin to support industry rather than feed off it, and that the state must become extremely proactive in infrastructure-type development to give the economy a boost.

Prof Ben Turok

Director, Institute for African Alternatives