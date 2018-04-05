LETTER: Time to refocus on SA

Jacob Zuma became a lot of things to many people during his presidency. To the opposition he became a useful focal point, even uniting them across party lines. To the EFF he became a marketing tool, enabling the party to raise its profile through its antics in Parliament and mass protests aimed at removing Zuma.

To civil society Zuma became the face of corruption and state capture, inspiring mass protests countrywide. However, this necessary focus on Zuma led to the neglect of other important areas, and his sudden departure led to a climate of uncertainty and a lack of focus.

A minority of radicals and opportunists on all sides are filling this temporary "vacuum", redirecting their frustrations to new campaigns and new "enemies", stoking fear and intolerance on social networks.

While Julius Malema is creating uncertainty with reckless and divisive racial slurs, a white minority is aligning itself with conservative foreign elements, stoking fear and division around crime affecting white farmers.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team are tackling corruption and neglected issues such as land reform. It is time for the opposition and civil society to refocus and embrace the new political reality. We should start talking to one another instead of about one another.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag