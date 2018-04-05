Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The way of totalitarianism

05 April 2018 - 05:30
Hannah Arendt. Picture: HANNAH ARENDT CENTRE
As Hannah Arendt explains in her book The Origins of Totalitarianism, totalitarianism "is … just one possibility along a path that most countries are on at one time or another".

It’s important to understand that it is simple to isolate people who already feel isolated. When you feel disconnected from a system and its leaders, when you believe that neither your vote nor your opinion matters, it’s not a huge leap to feel that your very self has no importance. This feeling is what totalitarianism figured out how to manipulate by random terror that severed any form of connection with other human beings.

Arendt says "totalitarianism demands total … loyalty of the individual member…. Such loyalty can be expected only from the completely isolated human being who, without any other social ties to family, friends, comrades or even acquaintances, derives his sense of a place in the world only from his belonging to a movement".

Roan Hammond
Parkhurst

