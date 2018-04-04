LETTER: Rights still being wronged

At the end of Human Rights month, the country, in its 24th year as a democracy, is still faced with more challenges than solutions. Despite the fact that almost half of the country’s population are aware of their rights, a lot still needs to be done.

Our country has a progressive Constitution but it’s meaningless if it can’t deal with the contradictions we face. Recently we had to deal with the issue of pupils who were subjected to HIV tests without informed consent.

Racism and discrimination are other issues we must deal with. The recent conviction and court sentence against Vicki Momberg is a step in the right direction. It should serve as a lesson for those who share her sentiments.

Another issue is land grabs by hooligans who do not respect our Constitution. If this matter is not dealt with it might lead to chaos or, even worse, civil war. We have a platform to deal with the issue of expropriation of land without compensation. Let’s not try to turn our country into a war zone or another Zimbabwe. Let’s respect our human rights.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein