LETTER: People and cars a danger

Richard Waters suggested in the Motoring supplement that autonomous cars will not be perfect since there have been two deaths since they first began testing (Deaths caused by self-driving cars, March 29).

But how could anything be perfect when motorists drive like lunatics and pedestrians step into the road glued to their smartphones wearing headphones? Worldwide road deaths are equivalent to a jumbo jet crashing every hour of every day. Makes you think.

Bernard Benson

Parklands