LETTER: Land-reform question was misunderstood

Tony Leon’s interpretation of an Institute of Race Relations (IRR) published survey beggars belief (Only one percent prioritise radical land policy, March 29 2018).

The question was which should be the top two priorities for the government: "land reform" garnered 1% — with "creating more jobs" 35% and "improving education" 27%.

The land reform question must have been misunderstood, or the respondents were numb-skulls — for if land reform does not mean at least securing suitably paid work for a lifetime by growing, rearing and making things for one’s own account, it cannot be land reform.

According to Henry George the Genesis promise to every one of Adam and Eve’s descendants is "in nature, there is no room for poverty".

The question is how much land does anyone need to enjoy a leisurely lifestyle using hand tools and low input methods. In 1935, MG Kains wrote the book Five Acres and Independence: A Practical Guide to the Selection and Management of the Small Farm. Today, in Canada, on 1.5 acres (6,000m²), Jean-Martin Fortier feeds 200 families every week, using four labourers and no tractor. That means each of 9-million unemployed micro-farmers could earn about R15,000 a month at farm-gate prices. And still be able to build a solid house out of the Earth’s materials.

If 1,000m² per micro-farmer is allocated for future growth, 2-million hectares of arable land will be needed to feed SA’s 20-million families. That is 7% of the 27-million unused hectares of arable land Frost and Sullivan counted in 2007.

As for expropriation, the state can hardly be expected to pay for land twice. It pays for all the infrastructure and the services that bolster land prices, so that is enough. Better by far for landowners to surrender their unearned land rents to the state and be simultaneously relieved of the expropriation without compensation by taxes on the fruits of their hard-earned work and investments on the land.

Finally, land rents, a rates and taxes user-charge, equals income taxes plus VAT.

Peter Meakin

AIVSA Professional Valuer