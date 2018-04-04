LETTER: Fallen fees have failed SA

As Khaya Sithole notes, unemployment, inequality and poverty are our country’s biggest problems. Thanks to the #FeesMustFall campaign, espoused by Sithole and supported by former president Jacob Zuma, tackling these problems has been made more difficult.

The education budget has been cut so that the benefit for a few is to be achieved at the future cost of a great many for a long time.

#FeesMustFall also partly precipitated the value-added tax increase that Sithole bemoans. Perhaps as an accountant he should consider that it is the economic elites that bear the brunt of the taxes that pay, inter alia, for ill-prepared but riotous students to have a good time at our universities (50% of each new intake will fail their first year of study).

It is such activist thinking that keeps us mooching around in the ratings junkyard.

Robert Stone

Linden

