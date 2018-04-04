LETTER: Facebook is not ’free’

The whole world is in uproar, blaming Facebook and Cambridge Analytica for collecting data and personal information about them.

Do these hundreds of millions of people who cannot wait to tell the world what they are doing practically minute by minute not realise that anyone with an ounce of brain can find out everything about them just by reading their posts?

As the FBI admitted a while back, Facebook was the best thing that happened to collecting intelligence and saving money (because everything is in the open).

By having "free" access and use of Facebook, these people have made Mark Zuckerberg a multibillionaire. He is laughing all the way to the bank even after his stock took a knock after it became public that Facebook’s primary customers are its shareholders and the various entities that use and want its users’ data, not you or me.

Wake up, people, and stop moaning.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston