LETTER: Stop this cricket nonsense

Surely the disgraceful and reprehensible practices current in the game of cricket must stop? I suggest that the practice of verbally baiting and vilifying batsmen at the crease be banned outright. It is unsportsmanlike as well as being obviously bad-mannered, although one expects such behaviour from the uncouth Australians such as David Warner.

Similarly the rules governing the condition of the ball must be changed to totally prohibit any form of tampering or polishing. If possible, for Tests the stump microphone performance should be amplified to catch any "banter", even sotto voce, and umpires should regularly examine the ball for shining or tampering.

Robert Stone

Linden