LETTER: Land issue spurs on mobs

The EFF-ANC are trying to control incipient anarchy by undermining agricultural land title. This is futile. The fearsome revolts in Hermanus and elsewhere are spurred by the need for urban, not rural, land.

Confiscating land from white farmers will just accelerate the anarchy. The message will be that white-owned land everywhere — including the cities — is free for all to take. Whites no longer have rights to land.

The governing alliance seems not to comprehend where the anarchy is coming from. The fundamental cause is unemployment, not a shortage of land. Employed people generally have access to homes.

The unemployment crisis results from a predictable inflection point where the benefits of transformation have been overtaken by the pain of poverty.

Transformation is an attempt to engineer the leadership of society to reflect demographics.

This, of course, is ideal, but the cost of quotas instead of ability has now outweighed the benefits. Simply put, we can no longer afford transformation. Eschewing competence at the top must have an economic cost. Our economy is not strong enough to carry the cost.

We have a stark choice. Establish competence alone at the top or be gradually destroyed by angry mobs.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail