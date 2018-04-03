LETTER: Is Faf fit to be captain?

Up until now I have been totally unaware there has been a "competition" between SA and Australia as to who can cheat the most at cricket and get away with it.

At the risk of sounding unpatriotic, I am not quite sure which action of the respective team captains is more stupid than the other. It was one thing for Cameron Bancroft to be caught red-handed, but quite another for Faf du Plessis to weigh in on the discussion with the most stupid of stupid comments — that Steve Smith’s crime in encouraging it was worse than his own (Du Plessis tried to increase the shine on the ball with peppermint-loaded "gob" during the last tour of Australia).

All this gives one the impression that Du Plessis does not have the faintest idea of the meaning of "cheat", and for his edification I would like to suggest that he starts by reading the complete, unabridged Rules of Cricket. I would also add that if he thinks he can bluff the public by denying he cheated, he is seriously mistaken.

He is no better than Smith, and since he very stupidly decided to open his mouth, the best he could have said would have been: "Dear Steve, I am so sorry that you got caught out and are having to run the gauntlet. I was guilty of the same charge but, unlike you, was extremely lucky to get away with it."

I often worry whether Faf (ethically) is the right person to lead the Proteas.

Ron Bryer

Durban