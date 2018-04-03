LETTER: Competition a farce

Our politicians and regulators might take public stands on exploring ways to increase competition in the telecoms sector — specifically as it relates to data bundles — but I should point out to readers that it was the same politicians who basked in the uncompetitive environment in the first place.

Section 9 of the Electronic Communications Act states that a person can apply for a national carrier licence only "upon invitation by the authority". Under section 3, the minister determines the policy, which magically figures out how many phone companies we need, and in section 67 the minister determines what constitutes competition.

This faux "competitive market" was part of the "managed liberalisation" policy of the mid-2000s, at the height of the ANC’s antimarket stance. Such laws are in stark contrast to an open market, where the threat of competition keeps prices down and investment high.

In SA we have enacted legislation that restricts entry from the outset, such that no international player can shake up our market without the prior approval of the minister.

It is not the only example in SA where it is the law itself that bans competition, not the market players who are merely responding to the incentives laid down for them.

Until the government recognises it is the law that is the problem, adding sugar to a mud cake won’t turn it into chocolate.

Neil Emerick

Hout Bay