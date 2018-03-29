LETTER: Peter Hain and Paul O’Sullivan should back up Hogan Lovells claims with evidence

On Tuesday last week I was due to answer questions in Parliament about our work for SARS into the conduct of Jonas Makwakwa. With Tom Moyane’s suspension as the SARS’s Commissioner that opportunity has been put on hold. Potentially permanently.

Whether the hearing takes place or not, we are entirely supportive of the report we wrote on Jonas Makwakwa being made available to the South African public. It is in the interests of good governance and transparency for that to happen and we urge both Parliament and SARS to do so.

Regardless, it is important to give consideration to the role that independent legal advisers play in supporting our government and its different ministries and agencies.

It is in the interests of all citizens in SA and foreign investors that our government’s actions are founded on the rule of law rather than personal whims. That is put at risk if those legal advisers feel they will be attacked for supporting the rule of law and not bowing to political pressures or campaigners.

The rule of law is the fundamental glue that binds our society together, and is the difference between civilisation and the rule of the mob.

The foundational values of SA’s constitutional democracy include human dignity, equality, freedom, transparency and accountability, and the rule of law. The rule of law is about making our country a place where you can rely on an independent legal system and judiciary to protect and uphold your rights as a citizen under the Constitution.

Arthur Chaskalson, the former Chief Justice of South Africa said: "Without the assistance of lawyers judges would not be able to discharge their constitutional duty to uphold the law without fear or favour, it is in the public interest, and the interest of clients, that the culture of the legal profession should be rooted in the independence of the profession, and that lawyers should not be subject to outside influences or be concerned that if they take on a case for a particular client they will incur the hostility of the government or other powerful instances."

As lawyers, our work is to advise and support our clients within the parameters set by the laws of South Africa, including the Constitution. The law applies equally to all, from politicians and policemen, to government departments and officials, to corporations and campaigners. We all have the same rights.

The rule of law means listening to the evidence, adhering to attorney-client confidentiality, decent representation for everyone, judicial and attorney independence, and due process. It is not about populist causes or what we might wish was the right answer. It certainly must never be about politics.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has said he believes there is peace, good governance and a generally sound economy in certain countries "because the rule of law, human rights and good governance are observed as a matter of course".

The latest Rule of Law Index, released by The World Justice Project (WJP), which measures rule of law adherence, shows that over the past year SA dropped one position for overall rule of law performance to 44 out of 113 countries.

Vigilance is needed to ensure SA doesn’t fall further down the rankings. While small violations of the rule of law may go unnoticed, just like the butterfly effect, a series of small violations can ultimately lead to the collapse of the system, and result in a society which we all would like to avoid.

It is for this reason that we remain equally vigilant regarding recent allegations made by Paul O’Sullivan at Forensics for Justice and British peer, Lord Peter Hain, concerning our limited work for SARS in relation to Jonas Makwakwa.

According to Hain and O’Sullivan, we issued an incomplete, fatally flawed whitewash of a "report", which ultimately cleared Makwakwa, and that we must therefore be personally responsible for the undermining of our country’s criminal justice system and state capture in SA.

Nothing can be further from the truth, as will be seen when the report is eventually made available

Hain’s and O’Sullivan’s attacks represent not only an attack on Hogan Lovells, but a fundamental attack on the rule of law in our country.

They are practising guilt by accusation and association — that if you advise a client who is unpopular or found guilty by the public, or has a particular political view or agenda, you also must somehow be unpopular, guilty or share that political view or agenda.

This logic is medieval and misunderstands the role of lawyers in our society in upholding the standards by which we should all live.

We are a South African law firm and have the same aversion to corruption and to state capture in our society as Hain and O’Sullivan.

Our Constitution is one of the most developed in the world and the product of lots of pain and suffering, and negotiation.

We will continue to respect the Constitution and uphold the rule of law, because we want SA to be a country of opportunity and peace.

Hain and O’Sullivan should do the same.

My message to them is simple: stop making claims and instead provide the real evidence you claim to have.

We have said many times that we welcome any examination of our work, our conduct, and our fees by any appropriate independent body — up to and including our new president.

So put the evidence to the appropriate authorities. Live with the results. We will, and so should you. As per the rule of law.

Lavery Modise

Chairman, Hogan Lovells SA