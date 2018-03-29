LETTER: Cricketing saints a myth

What those Australian cricketers conspired to do at Newlands has set a low point for sin in the professional game of cricket (that is if cosying up to Indian bookies is regarded as a temporary lapse of reason).

It is quite enlightening to see how the sin of one man has turned so many others into saints.

Perhaps Neil Manthorp and Faf du Plessis would do well to refrain from getting in too thick on the action of condemnation here (World has moved on from Aussie cricket players’ thuggish style, March 27). If you use any means to unnaturally alter the state of the ball and attempt to influence the outcome of the game, it is a cricketing sin — no matter the degree. We’re all sinners, lads, there are no saints among us.

Deon Crafford

Pretoria