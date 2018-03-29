LETTER: Apologies to Sanral

Vusi Mona pointed out in his letter that I was wrong to include the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) in a "disreputable list of entities" in my address to the Unisa School of Business Leadership (Manuel wrong on Sanral, March 28).

I thank Mona for pointing this out. It was an error I ought to have corrected in editing. I had meant to include the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, as I now do, and sincerely apologise to Sanral for the error.

Trevor Manuel

Via e-mail