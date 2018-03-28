LETTER: Radio silence on Aussies

Much has been written about ball tampering in the Test against Australia in Cape Town. Incriminating photos and videos taken at Newlands are going viral, as well as others showing Cameron Bancroft stuffing his pocket with sugar during the Ashes series. Tampering was clearly premeditated and has been going on for a while.

However, there is one angle on which the media have been silent. When Bancroft was caught hiding a yellow item down his trousers there were also images of coach Darren Lehmann watching proceedings through binoculars. He said something to a reserve player in a bib sitting a chair away, who then used a walkie-talkie to alert a player outside the boundary, who told Bancroft he had been caught out.

What was a walkie-talkie doing in the dressing room? The International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption unit enforces strict rules about telecommunications equipment used by players and support staff. Before the game, cellphones are handed over to security and only returned at the end of the day’s play. This is obviously done to prevent contact with the dressing room from the outside to reduce the risk of spot or match fixing.

Why is this not being investigated? I find it very strange. Tampering demands punishment, but fixing is a criminal matter.

Prasad Dole

Constantia