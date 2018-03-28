LETTER: Expropriation vow empty

I don’t believe the ANC aims to amend the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation, although that is what it announced in its resolution in December.

There are many stupid people within the ANC’s ranks, but equally there are some very good and able politicians who cleverly inserted in that announcement that the policy should not "impact negatively to food security or the economy as a whole". The president reiterated this point in his maiden question session in the National Assembly.

It is illegal under international law to do such a thing. What will happen to the dozens of treaties the government has signed and ratified concerning property rights?

All the ANC has done is take ownership of the EFF’s slogans to help it win 2019’s election. The government is likely to make cosmetic moves, such as taking over unused land, starting with the hundreds of thousands of hectares the state owns.

The ANC knows that if it tries to implement expropriation without compensation it will be the end of the country as we know it.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston