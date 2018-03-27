LETTER: Two notions of one nation

Looking at comments on social media around crime and land reform, it seems people experience two realities within the borders of one country.

I experience a country where all people suffer under crime, black countrymen more than others; where criminals are prosecuted regardless of skin colour or the colour of their victims.

I experience a country where the majority accept land reform as necessary. I experience a country where the president expresses himself against all forms of crime and guarantees that land reform will take place in a negotiated and orderly manner; where the majority take note of our challenges and do not connect it all to race.

And yes, I also experience a country where minorities on all sides see everything in terms of race and keep stoking racial tensions. As long as we keep functioning in the context of "us" and "them" — especially if the "us" includes right-wing foreigners — we will keep opposing each other instead of moving in the same direction.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag