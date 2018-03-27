LETTER: Show Mabuza the dustbin

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to have another think about his deputy, David Mabuza, who recently publicly supported ANC MP Mduduzi Manana to remain a representative of the party in Parliament in spite of him having been convicted and sentenced for an assault on a young woman.

Mabuza believes everyone should be given another chance and stated that the ANC "do not just throw their people away in a dustbin". He should have a chat with Mcebisi Jonas, Nhlanhla Nene, Pravin Gordhan, Derek Hanekom and others who hadn’t committed crimes, never mind being convicted and sentenced. I am sure they would be happy to show him where the ANC dustbin is and probably just as happy to show him the inside.

Mike Edwards

Johannesburg