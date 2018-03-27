LETTER: Law firms rife with bullies

Sexual harassment, bullying and abuse of power by bosses is all too common today. I await a more open discussion about this issue as it applies to law firms, and more importantly a fundamental change of culture and behaviour.

Bullying within the legal profession is rarely challenged or even discussed, I suspect because of an understandable fear on the part of victims and witnesses of damage to their careers or further bullying were they to speak out.

I was a partner at a boutique law firm and have both experienced and seen bullying. I have no protection or remedy other than to invoke the provisions of my firm’s partnership agreement. But to do so would be to place my career in the hands of other partners, who are equally vulnerable to the bullying or who collude with the bullies. That is a risk I am unwilling to take.

The profession needs to acknowledge that the problem of bullying is rife, and that it exists at the highest level. It needs to re-examine the traditional partnership structure and accept that too often it does not protect junior and female members. Until it does so, this is a profession unfit for purpose.

Sol Asmal

Cape Town