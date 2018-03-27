LETTER: Land issue will hurt us all

Let us take ourselves back to 1979 and the Lancaster House agreement that saw the end of white rule in Zimbabwe. We then move on to 2000, when the end goal of this supposedly noble project came to its final and disastrous conclusion.

Orchestrated land invasions saw the progressive demise of a highly vibrant and successful agricultural sector — world-class in terms of global parameters.

Fast forward to the present, when we are witnessing the economic devastation caused to an entire nation by reckless and self-serving political decision-making. The inevitable result: unemployment on a massive scale, coupled with hyperinflation and an economic implosion across all fronts. The only beneficiaries have been corrupt leaders and their equally corrupt and politically connected cohorts. Sound familiar?

In 1979, the settlement with Lord Carrington and his weak-kneed British government promised compensation to the local farming community, in return for their co-operation. This written undertaking for a financial settlement was deliberately scuppered by the same British government on the grounds of a lack of affordability. In other words, the only ground rule was: "The pleasure’s mine, the baby’s yours".

One is left to ponder the long-term cost of this stated lack of affordability. The current costs for the reconstruction of the Zimbabwean economy will make any past settlement pale into insignificance. Not to mention the ruination of people’s lives, both black and white.

In the case of SA there is no guarantor on the horizon for such a settlement. The predictable economic chaos resulting from the proposed expropriation without compensation amendment to our Constitution will be felt by all of us.

Property rights are the absolute cornerstone upon which successful economies are built.

Be forewarned and be very scared.

AR Viljoen

Elgin