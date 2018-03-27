LETTER: ANC’s shoddy buildings

The City of Johannesburg’s investigation into poorly constructed buildings aims to establish the city’s role in issuing certificates of occupation that affirm their safety, the identities of contractors involved in the buildings and the role of financial institutions such as banks and other lenders that funded construction.

The ANC was only concerned about enriching themselves while in power in the city, instead of ensuring the needs of the poor were met. It is reckless and uncaring for the administration of a city to turn a blind eye to poor construction. The DA wants urgent action to be taken against contractors that continue to build poor-quality houses. The national Department of Housing also has a responsibility to ensure that housing delivery to millions of poor people is not compromised.

The DA-led City of Johannesburg is determined to ensure the injustices of the previous administration are addressed.

Tsepo Mhlongo

MP DA deputy Johannesburg regional chairman