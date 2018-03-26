LETTER: District Six a memorial?

Perhaps, in the interests of completeness, Michael Morris should provide a follow-up article to his op-ed explaining why, 27 years after the repeal of the Group Areas Act, District Six remains vacant (Not as simple as a line drawn between victors and victims, March 22).

Is it to remain as a permanent reminder, much like a memorial, of the devastation caused by apartheid? Or can no agreement be reached between all the relevant parties as to what form restitution should take? Is there some deeply held determination that nothing good can ever come out of this and a permanent state of misery is preferable to anyone benefiting from returning?

Given the current and escalated tensions about land, a full expose about the failure to restore District Six would be enlightening.

Nigel Lees

Hout Bay