Opinion / Letters

LETTER: District Six a memorial?

26 March 2018 - 08:16 Nigel Lees
District Six/Woodstock. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
District Six/Woodstock. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Perhaps, in the interests of completeness, Michael Morris should provide a follow-up article to his op-ed explaining why, 27 years after the repeal of the Group Areas Act, District Six remains vacant (Not as simple as a line drawn between victors and victims, March 22).

Is it to remain as a permanent reminder, much like a memorial, of the devastation caused by apartheid? Or can no agreement be reached between all the relevant parties as to what form restitution should take? Is there some deeply held determination that nothing good can ever come out of this and a permanent state of misery is preferable to anyone benefiting from returning?

Given the current and escalated tensions about land, a full expose about the failure to restore District Six would be enlightening.

Nigel Lees
Hout Bay

MICHAEL MORRIS: Not as simple as a line drawn between victors and victims

Most of the people who lived in South Africa long to come back because of the way it was. Whether it will be the same I doubt it
Opinion
4 days ago

Citizens must take lead in ensuring Constitution’s values are held dear

Unfinished agenda of social transformation is highlighted on Mandela Day by unsavoury slices of daily life in SA that show past injustices endure, ...
Opinion
8 months ago

KGALEMA MOTLANTHE: Miriam Makeba’s cry for land resounds in citizens’ pleas to panel for change

Kgalema Motlanthe: A total of seven provincial meetings have already been held as the March cut-off date looms for submissions
Opinion
1 year ago

KGALEMA MOTLANTHE: High-level panel provides public forum for restitution of land

Written submissions about citizens’ experiences awaited as hearings head for Johannesburg, writes Kgalema Motlanthe
Opinion
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: SARS has big problems. And some ...
Opinion
2.
Amid a fog of deception, what if Malema is not ...
Opinion
3.
Wrong decision on land could kill off SA’s US ...
Opinion
4.
THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Is it because I’m black?
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.