LETTER: Primrose Community Police Forum is constantly threatened by prostitutes and pimps

The article "Primrose group threatens sex workers with snakes and dogs, advocacy group, March 20, refers.

You published an article regarding Primrose Community Police Forum (CPF) patrollers/members assaulting sex workers. The CPF committee, as well as our South African Police Service (SAPS), CPF patrollers and community members were shocked and outraged at these false allegations made against us. As a reporter [for] a news publication, is it not your job to report facts and not fiction? We would like to make it clear that the Primrose CPF or Primrose SAPS were not contacted to give our side of the story.

These sex workers all made out affidavits on the same morning regarding assaults and intimidation from the CPF, however, there have never been cases opened or made against any CPF members at any police station, ever. These ladies are committing illegal offences in a residential area in front of our houses and children and schools. Most of them are drug addicts and work with pimps who have threatened to kill CPF members and their families if we do not allow their sex workers to work on our streets. You can check with Primrose SAPS for the case numbers.

These sex workers urinate, defecate, leave dirty condoms and sanitary pads on our pavements in full view of anyone walking or driving past. These sex workers become aggressive with community members if asked to move off their pavements where the children are walking and playing.

These sex workers either wear very see-through or revealing clothing without underwear on, sit on the pavements, with their legs open, or expose their breasts or vaginas to you as you drive past or pull into your driveway. The sex workers perform sexual acts in vehicles with the men that have picked them up, in front of our houses, where our children can see them. We, the CPF, have video footage of all this as well as photos and affidavits from the community, which will be presented in court.

CPF members have never assaulted a sex worker or set dogs on a sex worker before, we do not hunt them down at their homes. We have a huge community to look after and we patrol our streets, we do not have time to hunt sex workers down, we just ask them to leave as we do not want them committing the illegal act of prostitution on our streets in front of our families and schools. We have also never driven and bumped them with our vehicles. We park in the streets while we are on patrol, day and night, and because we are visible, the sex workers do not get picked up and therefore make no money. This is upsetting them and their pimps, as well as drug dealers.

I invite you to, at any time, come and drive with our patrollers to see what we have to deal with. The sex workers continually swear at us, call us vulgar names, spit at us or on our vehicles, expose themselves to us, then laugh as they find it a big joke. Their pimps threaten our lives continually.

Our #TakeBackOurPrimrose campaign was our way of asking the community to assist in getting rid of crime — ALL crime (house break-ins, robbery, theft, assault, etc). The only way to do this is to get the community’s involvement. If you read our campaign message it stated to report all crime to our members of CPF [sic] and that it would remain confidential.

We CPF members are community members that assist the SAPS in patrolling our neighbourhood. We are the eyes and ears of SAPS. We do not do the duty of SAPS. If we see any suspicious or illegal activity, we call the SAPS out to deal with it. CPF members are volunteers that take time away from their families to patrol the streets of Primrose and keep their community safe. We use our own vehicles. Since the CPF has been patrolling in Primrose, our crime has decreased. Get the stats from SAPS.

Please print the truth and facts and refrain from printing rumours and lies. Prostitution is still illegal and exposing yourself is illegal. The residents of Primrose also have rights, and are conducting themselves within the confines of the law.

We would have appreciated [it] if your reporter took the time and effort to contact our CPF Sector 3 chair, Tracy Enslin, as her info [was] sent to the reporter via our Facebook page, to get the CPF’s side of the story before publishing a one-sided and biased article. The reporter never took the time to hear CPF's side of the story, or give us a right of reply.

Tracy Enslin

Chair: Primrose CPF Sector 3