LETTER: Food safety in dire straits

23 March 2018 - 04:53
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
The food-borne pathogen outbreak in SA caught many unaware, including consumers. This reflects on how food safety standards have dropped over the years, neglected from Department of Health level right down to local health inspectorates.

The strong denials and failure to own up by Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall does not in any way help with damage control. Bacterium listeria monocytogenes is capable of surviving in very difficult conditions and may be present on interchangeable machine parts, contaminated workbench surfaces and PVC conveyor belts.

These are problematic areas in terms of cleaning, especially when safety rules are not adhered to. Tiger Brands is not limited to the Enterprise label: there’s Koo, All Gold, Crosse & Blackwell and many more. Some of the No Label brands from known supermarkets are third party-produced. Where then does this leave us as consumers?

Monde Gela
Via e-mail

