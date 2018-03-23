LETTER: Article on Icasa incorrect

Willie Currie and Melody Emmet stated in their article (State capture inquiry must probe broadcast deals, March 20) that "in 2015, the regulator issued an invitation to apply for new television licences on a third digital multiplex as part of the digital migration process. Infinity Media Network, the owners of ANN7, made a late submission to the licensing process. Icasa’s rules on lateness are very strict: a late submission leads to automatic disqualification and historically there has been no leeway on this. However, in this case, the Icasa council condoned the late submission by the Guptas".

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) would like to respond as follows: Icasa issued an invitation to apply for the licensing of individual commercial free-to-air television broadcasting services on August 29 2014. The closing date for this process was December 1 2014. Following requests for an extension of the closing date by Kagiso Media and Videovision, Icasa took a decision to extend the closing date to March 31 2015 at 11am, through a general notice published in the Government Gazette.

Infinity Media submitted its application in response to the above-mentioned invitation to apply on March 31 2015 at 10.17am, and signed an acknowledgement letter. There was no late submission and as such no need for condonation of Infinity Media’s application by Icasa.