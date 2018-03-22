LETTER: Witch-hunt claim absurd

According to media reports, Edward Zuma is putting it about that his father is the victim of a "witch-hunt" and has been unfairly treated by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Those who are inclined to agree with this proposition should pause to recall that Schabir Shaik, the former financial adviser to the Zuma family, has already been convicted for corrupting Jacob Zuma in 238 transactions spanning seven years.

Shaik’s punishment for this serious crime was a 15-year jail sentence. The conviction withstood appeals to the two highest courts in the land, which means that the judges were satisfied beyond any reasonable doubt that there was a corrupt relationship.

The only issue of substance that Jacob Zuma now raises is that he did not have the necessary criminal intention when he accepted the largesse of Shaik and the payment of protection money at the rate of R500,000 a year from a French arms dealer.

In these circumstances it is ludicrous to suggest that a witch-hunt is in progress.

Paul Hoffman

SC Director, Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa