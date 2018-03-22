LETTER: Prosecute Esidimeni trio

Justice must be seen to be done for the deceased and their families as a result of retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s findings following the Esidimeni hearing.

The judge’s conclusions that Qedani Mahlangu’s conduct was "irrational, inexplicable, highly reckless and led to the deaths of at least 144 mental healthcare users…" is more than sufficient for the state to prosecute her and other officials for culpable homicide.

The mere fact that a death is caused by someone’s negligence or recklessness is adequate for a conviction of culpable homicide.

The money the government has been ordered to pay the relatives of the deceased will go a long way to assuage the deaths and to restore dignity to the families that suffered. However, officials such as Mahlangu, Barney Selebano and Makgabo Manamela should be prosecuted with the full force of the law.

There are too many instances in the state health department where patients are injured or die as a result of negligence.

An aggravating circumstance for all three officials is that they tried to escape accountability. Any person who causes the death of another must stand trial and be punished. This is expected in a civil society.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff