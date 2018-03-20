Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Take it on the chin, Zuma

20 March 2018 - 05:30
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
When you say in your leader (And now Shaun must fall, March 19) that Shaun Abrahams made no decision at all, you are correct.

The decision to prosecute Jacob Zuma was made many years ago, then reversed, and then that reversal set aside.

It was clarified that this meant the original decision to prosecute stood as if it had never been reversed. One wonders then what the threatened review of Abrahams’s decision relates to. Is it the decision to not not prosecute?

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

