LETTER: Stupid? Or a clever ploy?

Unbelievable. Jacob Zuma hadn’t known his pal Schabir Sheik outfoxed him and led him to believe the exchange of brown envelopes was a black economic empowerment deal.

Our former president is either very stupid or delusional, thinking he can fool the country by pleading ignorance. We were always under the impression Zuma wasn’t the sharpest pencil, but his latest claim of innocence goes beyond stupidity. Or is it a clever ploy by his lawyers who see the move as another ideal way of making a lot of money during what can only be another protracted stall?

Whatever the reason, this scenario, if allowed to play out, is farcical and will do nothing to encourage confidence and investment.

It will be a case of "back to Zuma business".

Cliff Buchler

George