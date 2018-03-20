Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hulley walking on thin ice

20 March 2018 - 05:30
Jacob Zuma, right, and his lawyer, Michael Hulley. Picture: THE TIMES
- Jacob Zuma, right, and his lawyer, Michael Hulley. Picture: THE TIMES
Image:

Jacob Zuma and his lawyers will find themselves on thin ice if they decide to oppose Shaun Abrahams’s decision to prosecute, as the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the dropping of Zuma’s charges was irrational.

Less than a year since the judgment, further representations by Zuma’s attorney Michael Hulley on his client’s opposition to the reasons given to prosecute are likely to be mendacious.

Suggestions that Zuma is unlikely to receive a fair trial in this country are also absurd. He has already managed to escape a conviction for rape after being tried.

Perhaps he should be arrested and tried without bail by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. That way the country can be rid of this villain masquerading as a politician, once and for all.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
EDITORIAL: And now Shaun must fall
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TIM COHEN: South African economic debate remains ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
State land in four maps: the 24-million hectare ...
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Neanderthals and the politics of ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.