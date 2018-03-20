LETTER: Hulley walking on thin ice

Jacob Zuma and his lawyers will find themselves on thin ice if they decide to oppose Shaun Abrahams’s decision to prosecute, as the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the dropping of Zuma’s charges was irrational.

Less than a year since the judgment, further representations by Zuma’s attorney Michael Hulley on his client’s opposition to the reasons given to prosecute are likely to be mendacious.

Suggestions that Zuma is unlikely to receive a fair trial in this country are also absurd. He has already managed to escape a conviction for rape after being tried.

Perhaps he should be arrested and tried without bail by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. That way the country can be rid of this villain masquerading as a politician, once and for all.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff