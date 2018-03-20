LETTER: Get Zuptas’ cash for land

Back in the mid-1800s Benjamin Disraeli referred to three kinds of lies – lies, damn lies and statistics. However, if statistics are presented objectively and fairly, they can help put facts, like land redistribution, into perspective.

The Helen Suzman Foundation is suing Jacob Zuma and the Guptas for R7bn to return the money taken illegally from Eskom; R7bn can buy 1,400 farms of R5m each for black farmers. The R220m that the Zuptas stole from the Vrede dairy farm is enough to buy 44 farms at R5m a piece for black farmers.

It is estimated that Zuma and the Guptas stole R50bn over the past three years. This amount can buy 10,000 farms for black farmers at R5m million each.

Perhaps the ANC and EFF don’t know these figures when they go ballistic about taking land without compensation. If they do know this, why are they not going after the Guptas and Zuma with the same vigour and energy with which they are pursuing land redistribution?

These figures will change as more corruption is exposed, but knowing how many farms can legally be bought with the money Zuma, the Guptas and ANC cronies have stolen over the past three years is important.

Max Leipold

Hermanus