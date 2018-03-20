LETTER: DA leaders power hungry

Why do DA leaders love power? I have been asking this question with no answers. I read a letter from Athol Trollip pleading for his job, crying out to the EFF command to allow him to keep his cushy position as mayor of Nelson Mandela metro.

I thought when the EFF threatened to remove him, he would simply call their bluff and walk away. But not Trollip. He is fighting to keep his bread.

This is a trend I noticed with all DA leaders. Helen Zille fought tooth and nail to hang on as Western Cape premier. You would think the colonialism controversy would have forced her to move away, but she didn’t. Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille does not want to leave office even when her party told her to do so. Why stay around when your party does not want you?

So much for the DA that portrays itself as a principled party.

You would think the mayors of Tshwane and Johannesburg would support Trollip as he is attacked for their party’s ideology. Is this not a case of an injury to one is an injury to all? Why are Herman Mashaba and Solly Msimanga not speaking out in solidarity with Trollip?

Is it a case of every man for himself, or don’t they believe in their party’s philosophy on land?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail