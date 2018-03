President Cyril Ramaphosa does not have a plan for the expropriation of land in SA. The government has failed for more than 24 years to tackle the land issue.

The Constitution already allows for the expropriation of land in redressing the imbalances of the past. The government has simply not implemented the Constitution.

One land, one title deed, for individuals will protect private ownership.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Soweto