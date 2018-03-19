LETTER: Pray Gigabyte ends up in prison

Let’s pray that the misguided and corrupt Gigabyte ends up in prison where he belongs before he has time to implement his latest round of insane immigration proposals.

Imagine what would happen to the hospitality, car guarding and gardening industries in the Cape if Zimbabweans, Congolese and Malawians are sent home.

Hotels and restaurants would close, parked cars would be vulnerable and the jungle would reclaim suburban gardens.

But seriously, these friendly and immensely hard-working people provide golden threads to the rich, cosmopolitan tapestry of life in a city that attracts visitors from all over the world.

But the real tragedy would be to them and their families, many of which have been here for many years.

Chris Steyn

Constantia

