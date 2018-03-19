LETTER: Commit to truth, Cyril

Former president Jacob Zuma is finally to be charged on 16 counts of fraud. The law is the essential underpinning to a stable society. It will survive the ignorance and whims of any dictator. The proper use of the tools of law can remove any renegade leader.

Freedom from an arbitrary and corrupt government depends on the rule of law and a functioning democracy. We need to rehabilitate both, before the crisis of faith worsens.

We as a nation are to blame for the monumental mess our country is enmeshed in today. We sat like petrified toads while the nation’s coffers were looted on a scale that defies description. The scale and scope of corruption and brazen theft over the past 24 years will probably never be unearthed. We deify our presidents expecting them to behave like the paragons we want rather than like the politicians they are.

The Presidency is a sacred institution, it should never be allowed to become a haven and a den for political prostitution.

We need to move from inaction in Parliament to cynicism across the country and forge a renewed bond between sincere politicians and voters. The time has come for honest government in SA.

Many men and women of goodwill are available to lead our rainbow nation to new heights. President Cyril Ramaphosa must begin by committing himself to the truth — to find the truth, to speak the truth and to live the truth.

Farouk Araie

Benoni