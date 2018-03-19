Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Abolish school pit toilets

19 March 2018 - 05:30
Picture: UPSPLASH/AMY REED
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to instruct the minister of basic education to conduct an audit of all schools with pit toilets is a good one. Our public schools’ infrastructure is a mess.

We can’t in 2018 subject our children to such an inhumane environment. Our children are dying and some are daily facing dangerous diseases because we cannot fix mere toilets.

Unfortunately, such cases are not reported until a child dies. Pit toilets should be abolished in our schools.

I hope this won’t just be an audit for the sake of it. We need tangible solutions to make sure that something is done.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

