LETTER: Deliver black land rights

Ismail Lagardien’s column (Land policy: evidence needed to back up EFF land claims, March 13), reminded me of the famous township chopshops, as opposed to workshops.

In days gone by, thieves would steal or hijack cars and sell them to a chopshop. As the name suggests, the chopshop would chop the cars into pieces and sell the parts individually. The thieves would use the proceeds to buy themselves brand new sports cars. The banks and car dealerships would accept the money without any questions about the source.

Similarly, apartheid and colonisation created conducive conditions for all white people to acquire property legally on the back of a system that dispossessed and deprived black people equal access and opportunity.

My question to Lagardien is: where in this constitutional democracy of ours is the platform for black people to own property?

Please don’t tell me the Constitution caters for this, because it has not done so for over two decades.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Via e-mail