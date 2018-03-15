LETTER: Three not-so-wise men

The three not-so-wise men, Zwelinzima Vavi, Blade Nzimande and Julius Malema, who gave us Jacob Zuma, have been forgiven far too easily. Now they are at it again, preaching renewed national salvation and deliverance. Yet they were utterly incompetent in judging character and sound leadership potential, plunging our developmental country into 10 precious years of regress and ruinous leadership.

Before these men are afforded an opportunity to lead us again they must explain what their thinking and motivation was for promoting a so obviously ill-suited man to lead us, and why after suffering such a severe lapse of judgment they can be trusted again to lead at the highest level.

An inquiry led by Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should be constituted to unravel the truth as their grand plan has delivered state capture, financial downgrades, weakened and compromised state institutions and a myriad other ills.

Jay Naicker

