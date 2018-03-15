LETTER: No decent jobs in farming

Only simple-minded people think decent jobs will be created in agriculture. Except perhaps for farm owners, managers and supervisors, the rest are consigned to back-breaking work for very low wages. The business of farming is difficult and subject to the vagaries of weather and market prices. Unless farmers are subsidised, it is common for them to sell produce at a loss.

In the 21st century, smart and high-paying jobs are created in high-tech industries. Japan is short of 200,000 information technology specialists and firms in the UK require hundreds of engineers to work in the electric car industry, for instance.

As long as blacks who purport to be clever advocate spurious solutions to complex problems, SA, like the rest of Africa, will be eternally locked in the 20th century, with huge unemployment.

Only the elite who purport to champion the plight of the poor will be insulated from the malaise of poverty.

Erick Mhlanga

Thohoyandou