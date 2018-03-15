LETTER: According to land audits, who owns what is not clear cut

The land "expropriation without compensation" call by the ANC and the EFF has caused what can only be described as a hysterical debate. It seems that everybody, particularly every political party, is shooting from the hip before trying to understand the incredibly complex nature of the land issue.

There are two land audits published by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR): the 2013 audit considers user categories and use extent; the 2017 audit only considers ownership by individual person, race and gender.

It is a fact that 79% of land in SA is privately owned, but a large portion of this ownership is in the form of trusts, companies and traditional authorities — only 39% can be traced to private individuals. The state directly owns 14%; 12.5% is managed by the state; and some 7% is unknown – 8,360,000ha. It is therefore very problematic to establish the racial and gender breakdown of both ownership and usage.

However, according to the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries’ audit on use and extent, some 110-million hectares is "agricultural", 13.9-million of which is "under cultivation" (excluding forestry), with some 97-million designated as "rangeland", much of which, presumably, is in the former homelands (state land) — some of which will be designated as farms and some not. This is 90% of the total land mass in SA (121,924,881ha).

While we are told there are 35,000 commercial farmers in the country employing 650,000 people, it must be clear that many more citizens are using "agricultural" land to cultivate and as rangeland, but are not considered to be commercial farmers or part of the farming community.

If the DRDLR audit is accurate, whites own 26-million hectares of the 37-million designated as privately owned farm land, or 70% (the big "transformation" beef).

But, if the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries audit holds true, whites actually only own 23% of the total land designated as agricultural for cultivation and rangeland purposes — the 110-million hectares.

All very confusing, making an accurate assessment of both land ownership and land usage difficult, and adding complexity to the expropriation debate.

Steuart Pennington

Nottingham Road