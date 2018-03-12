Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Six appointed to run state-capture inquiry are highly qualified

12 March 2018 - 12:35
Raymond Zondo. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
I would like to congratulate Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for appointing acting secretary-general in the Office of the Chief Justice, Khotso de Wee, former auditor-general Terence Nombembe, advocates Leah Gcabashe, Isaac Vincent Maleka, Paul Pretorius and Thandi Norman to serve on the commission of inquiry into state Capture.

These six individuals are well accomplished and highly qualified. I trust that they will use their considerable experience to finally get to the bottom of state capture.

We look forward to working with the commission after we received confirmation from Zondo that we will be allowed to make submissions to the commission.

We also are pleased that Parliamentary testimony will be admissible and this shows how co-operation between the commission and Parliament can be a powerful tool in finally defeating state capture.

James Selfe, MP

DA federal executive chairperson

