LETTER: SA has become a monochromatic country of simple ‘good and evil’ distinctions

Only the more conservative section of Westerners have any sympathy for the martyrdom of the Afrikaner people today; our so-called "compatriots" are completely indifferent, if not actually in agreement with the anomic freedom fighters attacking us on a daily basis, on farms and elsewhere. However, many young people in Amsterdam have told me that becoming aware of our history and current plight represented a "red pill" to them, changing their lives and outlook forever.

Typically, we are the scapegoats of the regime’s many failures; its venality and inefficiency are not to blame for the lack of jobs and poverty. No, "They stole our land!"

To leftists, any form of vague patriotism or waving a national flag, even during sports matches, is considered "fascist" because it deviates from the internationalist Marxist precept that "the workers (should) have no fatherland". Lagardien’s tremulous fears of Il Duce’s return contrasts with his silence on the 100-million people killed by communism in the 20th century.

In our society, the egalitarian extremism of the South African Communist Party or EFF is much more likely to lead to concentration camps and genocide than a few middle-aged men discussing Arnold Toynbee or Oswald Spengler. By the way, Spengler’s mammoth work on The Decline of the West has just been published in a new Dutch translation, accessible to Afrikaners.

Lagardien accuses me of "racism" and "a tryst with the US far-right". According to the chaff currently dispensed at universities, race does not exist ... but all whites are racist. Or at least they have "white privilege". A week ago some caller from KwaZulu-Natal named "Sue" literally sobbed about her white guilt on Radio 702. It reminded me of a well-known book title, Le sanglot de l’homme blanc (The Tears of the White Man) by Pascal Bruckner.

Perhaps that is the ultimate meaning of "reconciliation": to reconcile oneself with the decadent tristesse of such whites who have already surrendered three thousand years of logical thinking for the blind stupor of secular guilt.

Marine Le Pen is very witty, even if one does not agree with her. She once coined the term "semantic war" which is very useful. The bisyllabic "racist" is merely a weapon in the semantic war, but otherwise illogical and contradictory. It could also be countered with the rhetorical trick: "But I self-identify as black, so how can I be racist?" After all, in the cultural-Marxist wonderland we now live in, you may choose your race and your gender, so why should all whites not qualify for affirmative action and black economic empowerment if they literally just "tick the right boxes" on forms?

A Canadian member of the global "regse gevaar", Lauren Southern, was born on June 16 1995; there must be some omen there. In one of her many YouTube videos, clad in a very feminine, tutu-like evening dress, she confronts a PC feminist protestor complaining about her complicity with the patriarchy by stating calmly: "But I’m a man. I’m officially a man." This silenced the protestor completely because within her secular religion, you may not question someone’s "gender choice!"