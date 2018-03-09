LETTER: Colonial cliché is passé

We should now face reality and leave behind the platitudes of the Jacob Zuma era. Our education is well below par globally, so when President Cyril Ramaphosa promises that young South Africans "will be moved to the centre of our economic agenda" it is rather meaningless to children who can barely read nor write.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga condemned a "colonial landscape of education in which everybody wants to go to university".

Despite the platitude, her contention is correct (Education revolution needed for SA youth, March 6).

However, the cliché of a "colonial landscape" is now obsolete and exhausted by cretins such as Julius Malema. Since when is a desire to go to university a colonial characteristic?

In the past (25 years ago), pupils had to earn a university pass. Nowadays, the standards are so low that many blockheads enter university, only to fail dismally. Another stumbling block is the South African Democratic Teachers Union, whose members appear to strike more than they teach. There are also allegations of nepotism and corruption against them.

Education is not difficult to manage, provided that intelligent and accomplished officials are appointed to administer the education department. Instead of banal aphorisms, just go ahead and do it.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff