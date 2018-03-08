LETTER: Malema should be jailed

How long is it going to take to rid the country of Julius Malema? This upstart has been given far too much leeway. His vitriolic outburst against whites and the DA is nothing but hate speech at its worst.

Why hasn’t he been arrested, as has happened to whites who committed the cardinal sin of making racist remarks against blacks? One would have thought what was good for the goose was good for the gander. But no, evidently it’s quite acceptable if the shoe is on the other foot.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be making a big mistake if he condones Malema’s behaviour, which is reminiscent of despots in the making. He needs to guard against any dealings with the EFF.

The DA too, should be confident enough to fight the 2019 election without these rabble-rousers in red.

Cliff Buchler

George