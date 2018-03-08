Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expropriation not happening

08 March 2018
If Julius Malema and his EFF supporters think Africans in SA will ever become landholders, they are delusional. They underestimate the power of vested interests. Some 400 years ago Europeans arrived here with nothing — no shelter, food, water, energy or clothing. They had no land to settle on. But since then, those Europeans and subsequent generations conquered, colonised, enslaved and dispossessed their way to power, privilege, prosperity and generational wealth.

In 1994, they handed the no longer beneficial political and social assets to the ANC. But not the economy. So why do Malema and the EFF believe they will succeed with land expropriation when property rights and protection of apartheid benefits is enshrined in the Constitution?

It is not going to happen.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Cape Town

